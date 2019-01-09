SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Two separate sobriety checkpoints were conducted by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the Chula Vista Police Department, law enforcement officials said Sunday.

A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol at a checkpoint in the 600 block of Palomar Street in Chula Vista between 7 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Eleven citations were issued for unlicensed or suspended licenses, according to Officer Brian Carter of the Chula Vista Police Department.

Two vehicles were impounded and 18 citations were issued for various code violations, Carter said.

On Friday, deputies from the Poway Sheriff's Station made one DUI alcohol arrest and one felony evading arrest during a sobriety checkpoint in the 12000 block of Poway Road.

Eight drivers were cited for being unlicensed or having a suspended or revoked license, according to Sheriff's Sgt. Dave Toner. Two vehicles were towed, he said.

Of 988 cars that went through the checkpoint, 47 were sent to a secondary inspection with three evaluated for suspicion of DUI.

Both sobriety checkpoints were funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.