CHULA VISTA, Calif. — As crowds of people flooded into the annual Lemon Festival in Chula Vista on Sunday, many festival-goers couldn't help but have something much darker than a day of fun lingering in their minds. This weekend's mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, come less than a week after a gunman opened fire at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California.

"I thought about it yesterday when I went to Target and I thought about it today coming here,” said one attendee. “[This is] just a family friendly event but we saw what happened at the garlic festival and you never know. It happens anywhere, everywhere.”

Another festival-goer said the recent shootings made him more aware of his surroundings and more alert.

For the most part, Sunday’s Lemon Festival went on as planned with large crowds of people enjoying the food, sights and sounds. One thing that was different from previous years: the amount of security.

"We have added some staff today just to be sure, in case there's any copy cats or anybody that has similar inclinations of causing harm - and we're well prepared for that,” said Sgt. Tim Kahl - the traffic supervisor for the Chula Vista Police Department. “We want to make them as comfortable as we can enjoying the Lemon Festival for what it's intended for.”

Even many who admitted having misgivings about attending the Lemon Festival said they would never let it ruin the experience.

"You still want to enjoy your time, enjoy your family, but you want to keep them safe most of all,” said one attendee.