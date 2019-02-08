SAN DIEGO — Arraignment is scheduled Friday for a man accused of killing his 7-year-old daughter in Oceanside.

Pedro Araujo, 27, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with the death of his daughter earlier that day. The child's grandmother made an emergency call shortly after 11 that morning to report that she had just gone to the family's house in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Drive to pick up the child and her six-year-old sister but had been unable to find the older girl.

The woman reported that her son, the girls' father, had been evasive about the whereabouts of his elder daughter, Mariah, and had blood on him.