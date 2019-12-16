SAN DIEGO — A parolee accused of raping an 88-year-old woman in a Hillcrest nursing home was in court for a preliminary hearing Monday morning. Lusean Arline was arrested Nov. 4 for the alleged Oct. 27 sexual assault.

Prosecutors said that days after being released from jail on a drug charge, 49-year-old Arline snuck into Balboa Nursing and Rehab after dark and was found completely nude on top of the victim. They said Arline possibly entered through an unlocked door at about 3 a.m.

According to the San Diego Police Department, staff members heard the victim and other patients in the room screaming. By the time the staff made it to the victim's room, the suspect was long gone.

Police said DNA that investigators collected from the crime scene led them to Arline.

A witness to the alleged crime - the roommate of the victim - took the stand on Monday describing what she heard and saw the night of the attack. The woman said she pulled back the curtain separating her bed from that of the victim's and saw the defendant on top of the victim. She said he then smiled at her.

According to court documents, Arline has a long rap sheet in San Diego County with charges dating back to the late 1990s.

The victim, who suffers from memory decline, suffered a fractured arm in the attack.

Scott Pirrello, Deputy District Attorney and Head of Elder Abuse Prosecutions said last month that Arline is homeless and did not know the victim.

“This case represents the absolute depths of humanity," said Pirrello.

Pirrello said Arline has a prior conviction from 2017 for following two elderly women home to their apartment and exposing himself to the victims.

Arline is facing multiple charges, including violating his parole, rape, burglary and elder abuse. He pleaded not guilty last month to all the counts against him.

Arline faces life in prison if convicted of the latest charges. He is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

An administrator from Balboa Nursing and Rehab responded to News 8 with the following statement after Arline's arrest:

“We are grateful authorities have apprehended a suspect who entered our community illegally and assaulted one of our residents. Our thoughts remain with the resident and the resident’s family, and we will continue to cooperate fully with officials as they investigate and seek justice for this individual. We will continue to stay in close contact with the resident and the resident’s family and provide support and help in any way. We are committed to doing whatever necessary to help ensure the safety of residents, families, staff and visitors to our community at all times. Out of respect for the resident and the resident’s family, as well as the authorities’ investigative process, additional comment at this time would be inappropriate.”