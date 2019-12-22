SAN DIEGO — San Diego police officers arrested a driver Saturday night after he crashed into a tree in Pacific Beach. A San Diego Police Department watch commander reported that the 29-year-old driver was taken into custody in connection with DUI, hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license.

Calls of the crash came in from the area of Pacific Beach Drive and Cass Street just before 7:30 p.m., according to authorities. Pictures of the crash site show the car partially off the ground and leaning against a tree in the front yard of Pacific Beach home.

Fire crews and medics arrived at the scene and said the male driver became combative when they tried to help him. The driver was reportedly complaining of wrist pain.

Police said they were able to de-escalate the situation and take the man into custody.