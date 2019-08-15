SAN DIEGO — Police took a domestic violence suspect into custody Thursday morning after a nearly three-hour standoff at a La Jolla home.



Officers were called to a home on Playa Del Norte Street near La Jolla Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a report of domestic violence, San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey said.



Police and SWAT officers surrounded the home when the man, whose name and age were not immediately available, refused to come out.



Officers made contact with him and he was taken into custody without incident around 4:20 a.m.



It wasn't immediately clear what charges the man might face.