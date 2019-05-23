SAN DIEGO — A 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of shooting at a man, but not striking him, in the Mission Bay area, police said



Dispatchers received a call shortly before 1:45 a.m. from a person who reported hearing the sound of gunshots near the intersection of Nantasket Court and Ocean Front Walk, just west of Mission Boulevard, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.



A man was riding his bicycle northbound on Ocean Front Walk when the 28-year-old man got into an argument with him for unknown reasons, Lt. Erwin Manansala said.



"As the bike rider victim continued northbound on the boardwalk, he saw the suspect produce a rifle and started hearing gunfire and the victim rode off in the opposite direction," Manansala said, adding that the bicyclist was not struck by the gunfire.



Officers located several rifle casings on the boardwalk, the lieutenant said.



As police began to search the area, an Uber driver told officers the suspect had requested a ride and the driver gave officers the suspected gunman's location, Manansala said.



Officers found the 28-year-old man, whose name was not immediately available, and took him into custody without incident, he said.



Police also searched the man's home and found at least one firearm, a rifle, inside a bedroom, Manansala said.





