SAN DIEGO — A 52-year-old man was shot and killed by police in the El Cerrito area of San Diego on Saturday night, according to police. San Diego police responded to the area following a call just before 8 p.m. from a 70-year-old woman reporting the man - her nephew - had thrown a brick at her.

Two officers responded to handle the possible assault with a deadly weapon call, which eventually resulted in an officer-involved shooting, San Diego Police Lt. Matt Dobbs said. The 52-year-old was struck at least one time by gunfire. The officers administered aid and called for paramedics.

Despite the efforts of the officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel, the male did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Witnesses told the investigators the male advanced on the officers while swinging a shovel. The officers gave the male orders to drop the weapon, but the male refused to cooperate.

"He continued quickly advancing on the officers while swinging the shovel, prompting one officer to fire his Taser, while the second officer fired his service weapon," according to a police statement Sunday morning.

The man killed has been identified, but his name is being withheld at this time pending further family notifications. The officers involved in this incident are assigned to SDPD's Mid-City division. One is a four-year veteran of the department while the other is a 16-year veteran of the department. Neither of the officers were injured, nor was the 70 year-old female caller.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the homicide unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.