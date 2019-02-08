SAN DIEGO — Police Friday were searching for a gunman who fatally shot a man on a Mountain View street.



Dispatchers received multiple calls around 11:25 p.m. Thursday from people who reported hearing the sound of gunfire on Hemlock Street between 38th and 39th streets, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.



Officers responded to the area and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Martinez said.

The victim’s sister, who did not want to be identified, says her brother was returning home from getting a burrito Thursday night when two people fire several rounds at him. She says she’s heartbroken over her brother’s death.

“He was a good-hearted and fun-loving man. He was a father,” she said.

The 57-year-old victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the officer said. The man's name was withheld pending family notification.



No suspect descriptions were immediately available.



Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.