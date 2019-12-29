A 21-year-old man was shot in the torso and arm during an attempted robbery Saturday night in the Mountain View community of San Diego, police said Sunday.

The gunshot wounds were considered non-life threatening, said Michael Tansey of the San Diego Police Department.

The shooting victim was standing outside his vehicle in the 3900 block of Teak Street when he was approached on foot by two men at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Tansey said.

One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and said they were going to rob him. The victim was shot twice while the suspects were checking his pockets, he said. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

"The victim drove to his girlfriend's house to report the shooting," he said. "The male was later transported to an area hospital by paramedics."

One suspect wore a white-hooded sweatshirt and the other suspect wore a red-hooded sweatshirt, Tansey said.

San Diego police asked anyone with information regarding the attempted robbery to call them at 888-580-8477.