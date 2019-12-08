SAN DIEGO — A 21-year-old man was hospitalized Monday after he was stabbed in the back and arm by a home intruder in the Oak Park neighborhood, police said.



It happened around 11:55 p.m. Sunday at a home on Fauna Drive, located off College Grove Drive just northwest of State Route 94, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.



The victim went downstairs to get some milk for his daughter and found a man standing in his kitchen, Buttle said.



A struggle ensued and the victim was stabbed in the back and the right arm before his assailant fled, the officer said.



The victim's wife drove him to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Buttle said.



No detailed suspect descriptions were immediately available.



Detectives with the San Diego Police Department's southeastern division were investigating the stabbing.