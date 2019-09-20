SAN DIEGO — The mother of a young girl found dead in a car in Tierrasanta last month was arrested Thursday, according to San Diego police. Pricilla Harris, who is 24-years-old, was arrested on a felony charge of child endangerment stemming from her child's death.

Police were called by Harris on the afternoon of Aug. 5 when she reported that she had woken from a nap and could not locate her 20-month-old daughter. The line went dead during the call, according to police, but Harris called back a short time later saying she had found her daughter - Scarlett - in her car unresponsive and not breathing.

Police responded to the scene in the 10300 block of Leary Street in an area of Navy housing with military personnel responding as well.

Medics were unable to revive little Scarlett who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Child abuse detectives were given the case but no charges were filed until this week. According to police, a thorough investigation was conducted and given to the San Diego County District Attorney's office which resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for Harris.

Just days after the toddler's death, police were again called to the home, this time because Pricilla Harris's cousin and the cousin's boyfriend were unconscious due to an apparent drug overdose. At that time, Harris was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Court documents indicated Harris filed for divorce from husband Brandon Harris on July 26 after less than two years of marriage. A court-ordered family resolution conference was scheduled for Dec. 24 of this year, according to the documents.

Harris was booked into Las Colina Detention and Reentry Facility on Thursday night is being held on $1 million bail. She is due to be arraigned on Monday.