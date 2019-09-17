VISTA, Calif. — A former Navy police officer who engaged in sexual acts with a 14-year-old Oceanside girl after convincing her on social media to send him sexually explicit photos, was sentenced 20 years in federal prison Monday.

Isaiah Smallwood Jackson of Vista was convicted last fall of sexual exploitation of a minor and enticement of a minor after he convinced the girl to send him nude photos, then meet for sex outside her home. He was 21 at the time and is now 23.

Following his prison term, Jackson will be on supervised released for 10 years and will be required to register as a sex offender, which will preclude him from initiating contact with minors, loitering in places primarily frequented by minors, or using the Internet unless the device can be monitored by U.S. probation officers.

Prosecutors say Jackson met the girl on an app called "Spotafriend." Her online profile indicated she was 14 years old, yet when she asked Jackson if it was bad that she still wanted to "cuddle" with him, he told her, "Not at all, is it bad that I don't care about your age?" according to court documents.

The two continued talking over text messages, during which he attempted to persuade her to meet up with him for sex, despite her stating she was nervous and unsure if they should meet.

Jackson responded by telling her, "Please I'm dying to see you."

When she said, "I know it's hard to say yes because I only known you for 2 days over the phone," Jackson responded, "Take a leap of faith?" according to court documents.

Eventually, he went to the girl's home, where they engaged in sexual acts outside the house.

After he left, the victim told her sister, who contacted police. Oceanside police officers arrested Jackson four days later.