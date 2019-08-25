SAN DIEGO — San Diego police received a call just before 8 p.m. on Saturday from a 70-year-old woman reporting her 52 year-old nephew had thrown a brick at her.

Two San Diego Police Officers responded to handle the incident, eventually resulting in an officer-involved shooting. The 52 year-old male was struck at least one time by gunfire. The officers administered aid and called for paramedics. Despite the efforts of the officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel, the male did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Witnesses told the investigators the male advanced on the officers while swinging a shovel. The officers gave the male orders to drop the weapon, but the male refused to cooperate.

"He continued quickly advancing on the officers while swinging the shovel, prompting one officer to fire his Taser, while the second officer fired his service weapon," according to a police statement Sunday morning.

The 52 year-old male has been identified, but his name is being withheld at this time pending further family notifications. The officers involved in this incident are assigned to Mid-City Division. One is a four year veteran of the department while the other is a sixteen year veteran of the department. Neither of the officers were injured, nor was the 70 year-old female caller.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.