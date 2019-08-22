SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested early Thursday morning after he hopped out of a car that was being pursued in El Cajon, then broke into an apartment before being taken into custody, authorities said.



Deputies attempted to pull over a car for having a faulty license plate around 1:30 a.m. on westbound Interstate 8 near State Route 67, San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Michelle Craig said.



The Mitsubishi Eclipse sedan eventually made a quick stop near Parkway Plaza, where a male passenger got out of the car and ran into a drainage canal, according to police.



The man continued fleeing and broke into an apartment in the 300 block of Compton Street before he was confronted by a resident and thrown out of the home.



Deputies arrived at the scene and took the man, whose name and age were not immediately available, into custody around 2:05 a.m., Craig said.



Patrol cars continued pursuing the Mitsubishi on westbound I-8, but the pursuit was eventually called off for safety reasons, the lieutenant said.