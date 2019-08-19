FULLERTON, Calif. — A retired Cal State Fullerton faculty member was stabbed to death in a campus parking lot Monday in what police described as a targeted attack.



The victim, who had returned to work at the campus in international student affairs, was found about 8:45 a.m. with multiple stab wounds in a silver Infiniti sedan parked in a lot outside an administrative building in the 600 block of Langsdorf Drive, Fullerton police Sgt. Jon Radus said. The victim was in his late 50s, Radus said.



A witness called 911 and described the suspect as a man in his mid-20s with black hair, wearing a black shirt and black pants, Radus said. He specified that both the victim and suspect were of Asian descent. The suspect was last seen running north on Langsdorf and then east on Nutwood Avenue, Radus said.



Orange County Sheriff's Department bloodhounds were being used to help search for the suspect, Radus said.



"We do not know the motive at this point," Radus said, adding that investigators believe the victim was "targeted" by his assailant.



"We do not believe there is a random stabber on the loose at this particular time," Radus said.



The faculty member had not received any specific threats recently, Radus said.



The killing came on the day that authorities with the Cal State Fullerton Police Department were scheduled to film an active-shooter drill on the campus, but that filming was canceled in light of the crime.

Cal State Fullerton Police Department’s official Twitter account described the incident only as an assault with a deadly weapon.

The Fullerton Police Department described the incident as a homicide.