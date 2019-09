SAN DIEGO —

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating a suspicious death Wednesday after a man was found unresponsive in La Mesa.

Detectives responded around 10 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 10000 block of Explorer Road near Bobby Lane in unincorporated La Mesa, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Streets will remain blocked off in the surrounding area during the investigation, SDSO said.

No further information was provided.