SAN DIEGO — Police Tuesday were searching for two men who robbed a Fairmount Village Sprint store at gunpoint and an accomplice who served as the getaway driver.



Two men entered the cellphone store on University Avenue, between 43rd Street and Fairmount Avenue, around 7:45 p.m. Monday, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.



One of the men had a gun and ordered the occupants of the store -- three employees and one customer -- into a back room while the second man took an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones from a safe, Buttle said.



The thieves then fled the store and got into a black Dodge sedan driven by a third suspect, the officer said.



No injuries were reported.



A short time later, officers pulled over a black vehicle with a similar description near the intersection of Camino Del Rio North and Fairmount Avenue, he said. Three people from that vehicle were detained, but later released after a curbside lineup was conducted.



No detailed descriptions of the suspects were immediately available.



Robbery detectives were investigating the heist.