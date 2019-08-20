SAN DIEGO — Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying a pair of thieves who posed as utility workers in order to get into the home of a retirement-age La Jolla resident and steal valuables.

The two men showed up at the unnamed victim's house on the afternoon of Aug. 9, identifying themselves as water-department employees and claiming that they were there to test the plumbing at the residence, according to San Diego police.

"The victim allowed the two men to enter, and, once inside, (they) distracted the victim by turning on various facets inside and outside the home while they took turns going into different rooms," Detective Sgt. Ron Bailiff said.

While skulking through the residence, the crooks stole jewelry and cash. The exact loss is still being determined, Bailiff said.

The thieves are described as dark-skinned men of unknown race, one about 30 years old and 5-foot-6, and the other roughly 40 and 6 feet tall, according to police.

At least one of the perpetrators is believed to have possibly used the same scheme to rob a home in the Bird Rock area on Aug. 1, according to Bailiff.

"The San Diego Police Department would like to remind community members that this tactic is a common ruse for criminals," Bailiff said. "Be cautious when unknown persons are asking to come into your home under the pretense (of working) for city departments, utility companies or construction companies."

The city's public utilities personnel never ask to go into a home unless an appointment has been made by a resident beforehand, and they always arrive in a vehicle marked with San Diego's official municipal logo, the sergeant noted.

"It is best to always ask for a picture identification ... and deny access to your home if you cannot confirm they are there for a legitimate reason," he said.