SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police Department homicide detectives believe a couple found murdered over the weekend were killed by their son who then took his own life, authorities announced Monday. A man and woman were found dead in their Torrey Highlands home Saturday night, a day after a male believed to be their son was found dead near Sorrento Valley.

In the early hours of Friday morning, San Diego police and California Highway Patrol both received calls about a person jumping from the Eastgate Mall overpass over Interstate 805. Both agencies responded and discovered a male who had taken his own life by jumping from the bridge and landing on the freeway. He was pronounced dead at the scene and a death investigation was conducted, according to police. His identity has not been released pending family notification.

RELATED: Details emerge on couple found dead in Torrey Highlands home

Saturday night, police received a call requesting a welfare check on a couple who lived in the 7400 block of Via Rivera in Torrey Highlands. The man and woman who lived there had been expected to arrive in San Francisco earlier in the day but did not arrive causing concern to family members.

Police arrived at the scene but could not make contact at the door or by phone. Officers looked through a window at the rear of the home and discovered a body lying on the living room floor. The officers then forced entry into the residence and discovered the bodies of an Asian male and female in their 50s with trauma to the upper body. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was located in the home and there way no sign of forced entry, according to police.

SDPD homicide detectives announced Monday they believe the male who committed suicide on Friday murdered his parents in their home before jumping from the overpass.

The victims have been identified but their identities have not been released pending family notification.

Detectives said they will continue their investigation into the case to determine a motive for the murders.