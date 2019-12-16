SAN DIEGO — Prosecutors Monday sought additional potential sexual assault victims of a man accused of posing as a Del Mar plastic surgeon and inappropriately touching one of his supposed patients.

Dario Moscoso, 67, is facing up to nine years in prison if convicted of nine felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly representing himself as a licensed cosmetic surgeon and inappropriately touching a woman's breasts and buttocks on Nov. 11, 2017. The alleged victim was seeking a consultation.

In a separate civil suit against Moscoso, the woman identified as "R.G." claims he touched her breasts and groped her body.

"She thought he was the doctor and, in fact, he was the office manager," said the alleged victim's attorney Jessica Pride.

The woman complained to the state medical board, which referred the case to the district attorney's office. The DA then charged Moscoso for posing as a plastic surgeon and inappropriately touching the victim.

"He sexually assaulted her," said Pride. "[He] needs to be held accountable."

Though Moscoso is employed at the Del Mar Cosmetic Contouring Surgery Center, prosecutors allege he was consulting patients on procedures such as"Brazilian butt lifts" and breast augmentation without being licensed to practice medicine.

Moscoso was arraigned last Friday on charges that include sexual battery, treating the sick/afflicted without a certificate, and use of terms and letters falsely indicating the right to practice medicine. The complaint alleges he falsely represented himself as a doctor as recently as Dec. 5 of this year.

News 8 went to Moscoso's Del Mar home but he did not answer. He later called News 8 to deny the allegations calling them "bogus" and calling the victim a "liar." He said the claims are an attempt by the alleged victim to "extort money" from a small business like his.

Moscoso said he never asked clients to remove their clothing and only gave information during sessions. He claims he gave the woman prices and information on what to expect from a procedure.

Moscoso's Instagram page at one point read "plastic surgeon" under his name. He gave News 8 permission to show his account because he claims it is a business account and that was a description to help attract patients.

"It's for 12 jurors to decide and when they look at evidence they'll realize that what Dario Moscoco did was wrong," Pride said.

Moscoco said he plans to sue the alleged victim this week for libel and will defend himself against the criminal complaint. He also said that his business had died following reports of the allegations and he will have to close by the end of the month.

"My client is happy and thankful the DA filed charges," said Pride. "She looks forward to having the truth come forward."

Anyone with information regarding similar cases or victims was asked to call Investigator Duncan Fraser at 858-467-6830.