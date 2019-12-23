CARLSBAD, Calif. — A San Diego police sergeant was arrested in Carlsbad on suspicion of domestic violence and placed on unpaid leave, department officials reported Monday.



Sgt. Don Williams, a 22-year veteran of the San Diego Police Department, was arrested Sunday morning at his home, according to Lt. Shawn Takeuchi.



Specifics of the alleged domestic violence incident were not disclosed, but Takeuchi said Williams was off duty when Carlsbad police officers responded to his residence. The ensuing investigation led to Williams' arrest and booking in the Vista jail.



"The San Diego Police Department does not tolerate this type of criminal conduct and Chief David Nisleit has removed Sgt. Williams' police officer powers and placed him on unpaid leave," an SDPD statement read.



County jail records did not list Williams in custody as of Monday.