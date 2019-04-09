IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A South Bay resident was awakened shortly before dawn Tuesday by a stranger fondling her in her home near Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge, authorities reported.

The woman made a 911 call about 5 a.m. to report the home invasion and sexual battery in the 1300 block of Hemlock Avenue in Imperial Beach, according to sheriff's officials.

She told investigators the intruder fled when she awoke, Lt. Chad Boudreau said.

Investigators believe the perpetrator removed a screen from her open bedroom window to make entry. A description of the person was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.