SAN DIEGO — San Diego police, including SWAT personnel, took the suspect into custody Thursday afternoon after being involved in a mult-hour standoff.

The subject was wanted for a active felony warrant. The 3300 block of Yucca Ave. will remain closed Thursday afternoon while the SDPD clears the scene.

The wanted man got into a dispute with a neighbor Thursday morning, then retreated into his home and refused to exit when officers arrived, an SDPD spokesman says.

The incident prompted a "limited" SWAT response, the spokesman says.