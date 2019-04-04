SAN DIEGO — Police are trying to figure out who broke into a van and stole expensive music equipment from a nonprofit that provides music therapy to special needs kids.

Banding Together director, Julie Guy, couldn’t believe it when she came to the office and found glass on the ground. Thieves had smashed the window of her van and taken thousands of dollars of musical equipment.

Guy said they took, “our sound system, our wireless mics, drums, mallets, and microphone.” The majority of the equipment taken were items they had purchased after the last break-in that happened six weeks ago. The value of the items stolen during each break-in calculates to nearly $8,000 each time.

Day says the instruments that were stolen are crucial to what she does.

When asked what she would say to the thieves, she told News 8, “I wish they could have them come experience our program and they could see the love and joy it brings to everyone and they could feel a little guilt for what they’re taking away from people we try to help.”

If you would like to help Banding Together replace some of the items they lost in the break in, click here.