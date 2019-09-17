SAN DIEGO — The FBI sought the public's help Tuesday in identifying a woman who robbed two bank branches inside grocery stores, one in San Diego and one in La Mesa.

The robber, who appeared to be in her 20s, handed a demand note to a teller during both robberies and received an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the FBI.

The first robbery happened shortly before 2:55 p.m. Thursday at a U.S. Bank branch inside the Vons near the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and College Avenue, the agency reported. The second occurred around 10:10 a.m. Monday at a Wells Fargo Bank branch inside a Vons near the intersection of University Avenue and La Mesa Boulevard.

The woman did not display a weapon during either robbery.

She was described as a roughly 5-foot-6 white woman with blonde hair, a medium build and a thin face. The woman was wearing a black hat and black sunglasses during both robberies. 

Tips Sought on Woman Suspected of Robbing Bank Branches in San Diego, La Mesa
KFMB

If you have information regarding this robber, please contact San Diego FBI at (858) 320-1800 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.