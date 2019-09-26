SAN DIEGO — Opening statements are scheduled Thursday in the trial of a man accused in the sexual assaults of several young girls his girlfriend was hired to babysit in Carlsbad.



Samuel Cabrera Jr., 25, faces life imprisonment if convicted of multiple counts of forcible child molestation, kidnapping for child molestation, conspiracy, and burglary for the 2016 molestations of the victims.

Cabrera's girlfriend, Brittney Mae Lyon, 26, is also facing life imprisonment on the same charges for allegedly videotaping Cabrera during the alleged molestations, but she will be tried separately. Her trial date is currently set for late October.



Prosecutors allege that over the course of several months, Lyon took the girls she was babysitting to Cabrera's residence in the 6300 block of Greenhaven Drive, where the alleged crimes occurred. The pair were arrested in July 2016.