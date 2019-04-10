SAN DIEGO — New York State Parole has confirmed that a violent parolee-at-large from the state has been spotted in San Diego. The agency confirmed that on Wednesday, Sept. 25, Dale Dulac was at a bus station in San Diego. The 57-year-old has also been seen in San Marcos.

The state parole agency said it is working with US Marshals to locate Dulac who is a Level #3 sex offender. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department also reported that they are working with the San Diego Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest Dulac.

On Sept. 20, Dulac violated his parole by leaving Niagara Falls, New York and an arrest warrant has been issued, local sheriffs reported.

Dulac is described as a while male, bald with blue eyes. He is 6’1’’ and 275 lbs. with multiple tattoos. According to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services website, Dulac’s previous convictions include first degree rape, sexual abuse and sodomy.

If you see Dulac, call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at 858-565-5200 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. You can also contact the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at 716-438-3393 with any information about Dulac.