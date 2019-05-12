SAN DIEGO — A woman was shot and killed in City Heights Thursday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. outside a pawn shop in the 3800 block of 46th Street, just south of University Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman lying on the sidewalk with at least one gunshot wound, SDPD said.

Police say a 29-year-old mother of two kids was shot and killed by the kids' father, a 28-year-old man. They say the couple were living together. The father was located nearby and detained for questioning. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported the couple arguing right before the fatal gunshot was fired. Investigators say the shooting was a domestic violence incident.

Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to

the shooting.