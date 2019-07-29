EL CAJON, Calif. — A vegetation fire that broke out Sunday evening in the area of Dehesa Rd. near Sloane Canyon Rd. is now 100 percent contained as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to fire officials.

On Monday, as firefighters continued constructing containment lines and mopping up, the #DehesaFire was estimated to be at 150 acres and 50% contained. An update Monday afternoon increased containment to 80%. Cal Fire also reported that forward rate of spread was stopped.

Three homes were evacuated along Dehesa Rd. Sunday as a precaution but no injuries were reported and no structures were burned, fire officials said.

Cal Fire reported 17 engines, four helicopters, and 150 crew were assigned to fighting the fire.