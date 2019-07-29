EL CAJON, Calif. — Cal Fire responded to a reported vegetation fire in the area of Dehesa Rd. near Sloane Canyon Rd. Sunday just after 6 p.m.

As of 6:00 a.m. Monday, the #DehesaFire was estimated to be at 150 acres and 50% contained. An update Monday afternoon increased containment to 80%. Cal Fire reported that forward rate of spread was stopped and that the next update would come Tuesday morning. Firefighters were slated to continue constructing containment lines and mopping up.

Three homes were evacuated along Dehesa Rd. Sunday as a precaution but no injuries were reported and no structures were burned, fire officials said.

Current road closures as of Sunday evening included Dehesa Rd. at Willow Glen Dr. on the west and Harbison Canyon Rd. on the east.

Cal Fire reported 17 engines, four helicopters, and 150 crew were assigned to fighting the fire.