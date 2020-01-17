SAN DIEGO — Young San Diegans pressed mayoral candidates on issues that matter to them, despite the fact that some of them are not even old enough to vote in the election.

Hoover High School students in San Diego hosted a youth-moderated discussion with mayoral candidates Todd Gloria, Barbara Bry, Rich Riel and Tasha Williamson on Thursday at 6 p.m. Students asked the candidates about transportation, housing and engaging with young people in the community.

One of the first topics addressed by the candidates was the city's infrastructure.

"We're going to put a hiring freeze on everybody who makes more than $100,000 and we're going to ask them to take a ten percent pay cut and we are going to use that money to spend it on the city itself," said mayoral candidate Richard Riel.

"I have three grandchildren growing up in this city," said Council Member and mayoral candidate Barbara Bry, "and I want them to grow up in a city that's going to work for all of us, or there's not going to be a San Diego."

"The city should be providing you with quality public infrastructure, public libraries, rec centers and parks," said Assembly Member and mayoral candidate Todd Gloria. "You deserve to have a city you can be proud of."

"I'm going to make sure you have sidewalks you can walk on, parks you can play in," said community activist and mayoral candidate Tasha Williamson. "I'm going to make sure that everything the city has is maintained .We are not weak: we are strong together!"

"Hoover High School students will ensure San Diego’s next mayor understands the needs of young people so they can enact policies that help them thrive," said a publicist for the event.

Dozens of students spent the last semester developing a mock nonprofit. Thursday's free event is the culmination of their hard work. The primary discussion lasted about an hour.

The primary is on March 3.

You can watch the event here:

