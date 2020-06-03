SAN DIEGO — Friday marks the last day in a series of walkouts for students at multiple schools this week in the Sweetwater Union High School District responding to controversial budget cuts.

Friday’s walkouts are planned at six campuses within the district that include Bonita Vista High, Castle Park Middle, Granger Junior High, Montgomery Middle, San Ysidro High, and Southwest High schools.

The students are continuing to protest after the school board made a $20 million cut in an attempt to solve its budget crisis. On the chopping block were nearly 240 positions which included teachers and counselors. 12 high school learning centers closed, and students will be transferred to an independent study program.

Around 1,300 students are expected to be impacted by the move.

A district spokesperson said the program is more efficient now, despite the backlash

Under California law, the district has until March 15 to hand out the pink slips.

The district is currently in a $30 million shortfall so there is still nearly $10 million that needs to be cut. Currently, there is no proposal on what else will be dropped to save the money.

The News 8 Chopper flew over three schools during the protest on Tuesday including Eastlake High School, Otay Ranch High School, and Castle Park High School.

