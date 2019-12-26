NEW YORK, USA — It’s been a tough month for the leader of the free world.

First, President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives. Now, he’s been removed from the movie "Home Alone 2."

CBS News reports Canadian TV purged Trump’s famous scene from the 1992 Christmas classic.

The future president made a cameo as Macaulay Culkin’s iconic character was deceiving his way into a room at New York City’s famed Plaza Hotel – which Trump owned at the time. In the movie, Kevin McCallister asks Mr. Trump for directions – and has no idea who he is.

So, why did CBC decide to give President Trump’s scene the proverbial boot?

"As is often the case with features adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited to allow for commercial time within the format," CBC said in a statement to Comicbook.com.

In a tweet, the network said several edits were made when it acquired broadcast rights to the movie in 2014. At the time, a total of eight minutes were cut from the film, including the short scene featuring Mr. Trump.

Deadline asked President Trump about the movie before the apparent snub.

“A lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas. They say – especially young kids – they say, ‘I just saw you on the movie.’ They don’t see me on television as they do in the movie. But it’s been a good movie and I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly. And it was an honor to do it,” said Trump.

You can watch the scene here:

