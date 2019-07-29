EL CAJON, Calif. — Cal Fire responded to a reported vegetation fire in the area of Dehesa Rd. near Sloane Canyon Rd. Sunday just after 6 p.m.

As of 9:45 p.m. the #DehesaFire is estimated to be at 50 acres and 10% contained. Cal Fire is reporting that forward rate of spread has been stopped. Firefighters will continue to construct containment lines and mop-up into the morning. The next update will be at 6 a.m. on Monday morning.

There have been 3 homes evacuated along Dehesa Rd. but there are not currently any other broad restrictions or evacuation orders issued.

Current road closures as of Sunday evening included Dehesa Rd. at Willow Glen Dr. on the west and Harbison Canyon Rd. on the east.

Cal Fire is reporting that 17 Engines, 4 Helicopters, and 150 crew have been assigned to fighting the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back and refresh this page for updates.