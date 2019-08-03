Hosts: Ken Andersen, David Ross and Mark Mahady

Show Contact: www.walterandersen.com

Heard on AM 760 KFMB: Saturday 6am-7am

Show Info: Keep it green!

AM 760 KFMB’S Garden Talk is your source for all gardening, landscaping and horticulture news.

Each Saturday from 6 ’til 7am, hosts Ken Andersen, David Ross and Mark Mahady aim to introduce new ideas, help solve problems and keep residents of San Diego county up-to-date on the latest developments in the nursery and landscaping industry.

Ken and David both work at Walter Andersen Nursery, and Ken is proudly part of the third generation to helm the business, opened by his grandfather Walter Andersen Sr. in 1928.

The family-owned company has built its reputation on providing the highest quality plant material and the best customer service backed by a professional staff. This combination has kept generations of San Diegans coming to Walter Andersen Nursery year after year. Now, listeners can tune-in and get the same quality of service and advice right on the air!

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/show.77.htm