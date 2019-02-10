SAN DIEGO — Excavation workers accidentally ruptured an underground pipeline in an oceanfront Mission Beach neighborhood Wednesday, causing a natural gas leak that prompted evacuations and traffic-lane closures while utility personnel worked to halt the fumes.

The construction accident at Strandway and York Court was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

San Diego Gas & Electric crews worked for hours to shut off the leak. SDG&E said they got it under control around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. As of 5:45 a.m. on Thursday crews were attempting to pump out the residual gas in the repaired line. SDG&E had about 100 utility workers on site as of 10:30 p.m., according to the agency.

SDG&E reported that as many as 1,000 customers would be without natural gas through the night once the leak was stopped but said they were trying to "minimize the customer impact." To minimize the impact, SDG&E brought in compressed natural gas trailers and hooked them to the lines to maintain pressure while the repairs were being finished.

"Our goal is to start re-lighting pilot lights tomorrow," SDG&E reported.

The agency reported 374 customers were without power as of Wednesday night because a power line in the area had to be de-energized for the safety of repair crews.

A city spokesperson said that 148 units and 67 people were impacted by the leak. When they left the area, evacuees could not start their cars for fear of an explosion. Residents were allowed back into their homes shortly before 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties announced Wednesday night that it would open a shelter for those affected by the gas leak at the Pacific Beach Recreation Center located at 1405 Diamond St.

Pending repairs, firefighters evacuated an area bordered by Ocean Front Walk, Verona Court, Zanzibar Court and Mission Boulevard, and police shut down the latter street between Pacific Beach Drive and Santa Rita Place.

The closed section of Mission Boulevard, meanwhile, was cordoned off through daybreak Thursday, and possibly longer, San Diego police advised. Click here for the latest traffic information.

There were no reports of anyone suffering any ill effects from the gas wafting through the busy beach community west of Mission Bay.