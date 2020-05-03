SAN DIEGO — Chula Vista has confirmed Thursday a person within city limits has tested positive for coronavirus, COVID-19, and had close, yet minimal contact with people within the city.

Officials say the person is a resident of another California county and had recently traveled to a high-risk region.

County health officials have made contact with those persons believed to have been in close contact with the individual. Although County health officials indicate the risk to other persons is low, County officials advised all involved persons to follow CDC guidance to self-quarantine.

The individual and those in contact with the person will be monitored for 14 days.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, visit the County of San Diego Public Health Services webpage or call 211.

