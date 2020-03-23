"America's Next Top Model" and "Dancing With The Stars" champion Nyle DiMarco says he recently had symptoms consistent with COVID-19, but says he chose to not get tested despite having access to it.

"The reason is because there is a shortage of COVID-19 test kits in the U.S. and the sick patients need it more than I do," DiMarco said in an Instagram post.

DiMarco, who is deaf, posted a video stating that he started feeling symptoms last Sunday, March 15. He said he had a fever, body chills, a sore throat and a mild cough. He also said he had not been able to taste or smell anything, something others had reported. DiMarco said the symptoms lasted about 48 hours.

DiMarco, 30, said he knew he was not among the high-risk groups given his age and overall health, so he stayed calm. He said he kept in touch with his doctor and watched for any respiratory issues that might be more of a threat.

DiMarco noted the importance of testing when it comes to helping countries get a better handle on their coronavirus response.

"In a perfect world, I’d take the test. Unfortunately the U.S. lacks enough test kits. If you are healthy and have no respiratory issues, I encourage you to be mindful of sick patients that need to get tested more than you do," DiMarco said.

DiMarco said he has now recovered from the symptoms and is still self-isolating. He is encouraging fans to do the same.

"We’re in this together. Let look out for each other!!" DiMarco said.

DiMarco won "America's Next Top Model" in 2015. A year later, he won the mirror ball trophy on "Dancing with the Stars" with Peta Murgatroyd, pulling off the feat despite being unable to hear music.