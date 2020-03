LOS ANGELES — Pearl Jam says its postponing the North American leg of its Gigaton world tour because of concerns over the new coronavirus.

The band announced Monday that March 18 through April 19 shows in Canada and the U.S. will be rescheduled.

Pearl Jam said the risk level to the audience and their communities is too high for comfort, especially since passionate fans often travel long distances.

The European leg of the tour is still on schedule for now.

Band members said they were personally being affected by the COVID-19 health fears because their children's schools have closed. The band is from Washington state, where two dozen people have died, most of them at a Seattle-area nursing home.

Here is a list of the postponed tour dates: