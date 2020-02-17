SAN DIEGO — Two charter flight planes carrying hundreds of Americans have returned to the U.S. Passengers from the Diamond Princess who landed at Travis Air Force Base Monday will be quarantined for two weeks to make sure they don't have the new virus that's been spreading in Asia.



They’ve been on a cruise ship with several COVID-19 cases. The evacuees will have to remain in quarantine for another 14 days. Meanwhile, people at MCAS Miramar will be getting out of quarantine this week. More than 160 people will be leaving Miramar on Tuesday.

Another flight was headed to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. The U.S. said later that 14 evacuees received confirmation they had the virus but were allowed to board the flights because they did not have symptoms.

People on base are looking forward to leaving MCAS Miramar Tuesday. Nearly 170 other Americans will be finishing their 14-day quarantine at the base.

“People’s attitudes are improving. People are more chatty. There’s more smiles than frowns like there was the first few days. [They’re] getting excited about getting out of here,” said John McGory who was on the first plane that landed in San Diego from Wuhan.

RELATED: 1st group quarantined for COVID-19 prepares to leave MCAS Miramar

RELATED: New coronavirus cases fall; China leadership knew of possible epidemic prior

RELATED: San Diego County declares public health emergency due to COVID-19

The U.S. said it arranged the evacuation because people on the ship were at a high risk of exposure to the virus.



Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono had tweeted earlier that Japanese troops helped transport 340 U.S. passengers on 14 buses from Yokohama port to Tokyo's Haneda airport. About 380 Americans were on the cruise ship.



Also Monday, Japanese officials confirmed 99 more people infected by the new virus aboard the Diamond Princess, bringing the total to 454. There have been 15 confirmed cases in seven states in the U.S.

RELATED: Another possible COVID-19 case in the South Bay

RELATED: More people wearing face masks since COVID-19 outbreak