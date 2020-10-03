SAN DIEGO — At 5 p.m. Tuesday, the San Diego Unified School District Board of Education will convene an emergency meeting to declare an emergency situation due to the coronavirus and to consider a resolution granting emergency powers to the superintendent.

The resolution would "authorize the superintendent and/or his designee to take any and all actions necessary to ensure the continuation of public education, and the health and safety of the students and staff at the district sites," according to a San Diego Unified statement.

