SAN DIEGO — Out of an abundance of caution, and in consultation with local public health, many San Diego County school districts have decided to close March 16, 2020 in order to curb the potential transmission of the coronavirus/(COVID-19).

The following are confirmed closures from the San Diego County Office of Education. School officials will continue to update this list and add anticipated reopen dates as the situation unfolds. Please note that some of these closure dates include the district's scheduled Spring Break.

Below is an updated list of districts and dates, as of March 13, 2020 at 11:07 a.m.

Alpine Union School District (through April 13)

Bonsall Unified School District (through April 6)

Borrego Springs Unified School District (through March 27)

Cajon Valley Union School District (through April 20)

Chula Vista Elementary School District (through April 3)

Coronado Unified School District (through April 3)

Dehesa School District (through April 17)

Encinitas Union School District (through April 10)

Escondido Union Elementary School District (through April 13)

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District (through April 10)

Fallbrook Union High School District (through April 10)

Grossmont Union High School District (through April 10)

Jamul-Dulzura Union School District (through April 20)

Julian Union Elemtnary School District (through April 3)

La Mesa-Spring Valley School District (through April 10)

Lakeside Union School District (through April 17)

Mountain Empire Unified School District (through April 13)

Oceanside Unified School District (through April 10)

Poway Unifiedi School District (through April 3)

San Diego Unified School District (through April 6)

San Marcos Unified School District

San Pasqual Union School District (through April 13)

San Ysidro School District (through April 6 (staff)/April 7 (students)

Solana Beach School District

South Bay Union School District (through April 3)

Sweetwater Union High School District (through April 3)

Vallecitos School District (through April 14)

Confirmed charter school closures:

National university Academy - Dual Language Institute

San Diego Global Vision Academy (through April 6)

BACKGROUND:

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

The CDC also says facemasks should only be used by people who show symptoms of the virus. If you’re not sick, you do not have to wear a facemask. The CDC says the immediate risk to the U.S. public is low.

