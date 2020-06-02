SAN DIEGO — Four people hospitalized in San Diego for observation after being evacuated from the Wuhan region of China were in stable condition as of Thursday, according to physicians from UCSD Medical Center and Rady Children's Hospital.

At a press conference held Thursday morning, doctors said the three adults and one child, a 4-year old girl, were being held for observation after being evacuated from the Wuhan region of China earlier this week.

The patients were among 167 people who arrived Wednesday at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, where they began a government-mandated two-week quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus.

Francesca Torriani, program director of infection prevention at UC San Diego Health, and Dr. John Bradley, medical director, infectious diseases at Rady Children's Hospital said: "there is no threat to the public."

"No health care workers who followed precautions by World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have fallen ill," Torriani said.

On Wednesday, two adults were transported to UC San Diego Health, and one Father and a daughter were transported to Rady Children's Hospital. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Father and daughter.

Rady Children's Hospital talked about being prepared for this scenario before information about the passengers were released, "We use the same type of standard protective gear which include gowns masks, eyewear," said Nicholas Holmes, M.D. Senior V. and C.O.O at Rady Children's Hospital.

The medical transports are a part of CDC's plan to ensure that anyone showing signs of illness consistent with coronavirus during their quarantine period will be transported to a nearby medical facility for isolation, evaluation, and care as needed.

The flight sent to San Diego was one of two carrying a total of roughly 350 American evacuees from Wuhan. Both flights arrived Wednesday morning at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California. One remained there while the other continued on to MCAS Miramar after refueling.

The passengers on both flights will undergo a 14-day quarantine, as ordered by the CDC.