SAN DIEGO — On Thursday, County Supervisors Dianne Jacob and Nathan Fletcher held a news conference to discuss their proposals to crack down on the sale and distribution of flavored tobacco and e-cigarettes.

You can watch the full conference here:

Jacob and Fletcher also released new numbers on vaping-related illnesses in the county. According to Jacob, 43 people have ended up in San Diego hospitals for vaping-related illnesses. These people range from age 17 to 70.

The County Health and Human Services Agency confirmed the 43rd case on Wednesday.

"We are facing a public health crisis," said Jacob.

According to Dr. Wilma Wooten, the San Diego County Public Health Officer, those epidemiologists evaluated 30 of those 43 people. Those people with lung injuries vaped different substances. Wooten says some only vaped nicotine, some vaped THC, some vaped CBD and some vaped a combination of those.

"That's not only in San Diego, but also nationwide," said Wooten.

"There is no regulatory framework for these devices right now," said Fletcher.

This conference comes just after the San Diego Unified School District filed a lawsuit against JUUL on Tuesday. The school district alleges that JUUL has marketed their products to children.

The Board of Supervisors is set to consider new vaping restrictions at its meeting on Tuesday. Jacob says she will urge the board to ban the sale and distribution of flavored tobacco and e-cigarette devices for a year.

"Lives hang in the balance," said Jacob.

RELATED: County Supervisors approve one-year ban on e-cig sales

RELATED: County Supervisors call for crackdown on vaping products, e-cigarettes

RELATED: San Diego Unified sues Juul for marketing e-cigarettes to children