SAN DIEGO — Although air pollution levels in the United States have improved since the passing of the Clean Air Act, the Environmental Protection Agency estimates that 137 million people in the nation still live in counties with air pollution levels that exceed air quality standards. Unfortunately, a new report says San Diegans are among this group with our area ranking fifth most polluted for large metropolitan areas in the U.S.

Statistics say the U.S. put 76 million tons of pollution into the atmosphere in 2018. The American Lung Association says this contributes to increased rates of lung cancer and reduced lifespans of Americans.

The EPA manages air quality standards for common pollutants that “pose a threat to public health” including ozone, fine and coarse particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, lead, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen dioxide. According to the agency, from 1980 to 2018, the greatest air quality improvements occurred in lead, sulfur dioxide, and carbon monoxide levels. https://www.epa.gov/lead/lead-outdoor-air

Levels of nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and lead are all below 40% of their respective 1980 values, according to the EPA. However, ozone and particle pollution continue to present that it calls a “major public health risk.”

Researchers with 360 Quote looked at these trends and analyzed the EPA’s data to find the United States' metropolitan areas with the highest levels of air pollution. San Diego ranked as the fifth most polluted large metro in the U.S. with the following stats:

Median AQI: 64

64 Max AQI: 143

143 Good air quality: 73 days per year

73 days per year Moderate or unhealthy for sensitive groups: 292 days per year

292 days per year Unhealthy, very unhealthy, or hazardous: 0 days per year

0 days per year Most common pollutant: Ozone

The EPA’s measurement known as Air Quality Index or AQI is used to report daily air quality. The higher the failure the greater the levels of air pollution.

The values are broken down as follows:

0-50: Considered good

Considered good 51-100: Moderate

Moderate 101-150: Unhealthy for sensitive groups

Unhealthy for sensitive groups Above 151: Unhealthy for the general public

Researchers used AQI data to determine air quality rankings for small, midsize, and large metropolitan areas. They said the findings in small and midsize areas were in line with findings in large metros with locations in California making repeated appearances on their lists.

Metropolitan areas were grouped by population size as follows:

Large : 1,000,000 or more

: 1,000,000 or more Midsize : 350,000-999,999

: 350,000-999,999 Small: 100,000-349,999

Researchers attributed the fact that many of America's most polluted metros were found in California to several factors. They said one being as most populous U.S. state, CA has more people "commuting, consuming and ultimately polluting" than other areas.

On the list of all areas, San Diego came in 10th overall. Riverside/San Bernardino/Ontario, CA ranked as the most polluted metro area overall and is considered a large metropolitan area.

See the full report and rankings here.

