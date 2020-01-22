SAN DIEGO — Thirty-two San Diegans have died from influenza this season and cases increased again last week, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday.

Twelve new influenza deaths were reported last week, including a 34-year-old woman from East County who died from influenza A and had underlying medical conditions.

Also, 2,292 local lab-confirmed cases were recorded last week. In comparison, 487 cases were reported in the county during the same week last year, and the season-to-date total was 3,130. The 9,919 cases reported to date this season now exceed the 9,655 cases detected in all of last season.

“The number of deaths and cases being reported are a sign that influenza is not easing up,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Vaccination is the best defense we have against the flu. People who have not gotten immunized should do it now.”

The County Health and Human Services Agency publishes the Influenza Watch weekly report, which tracks key flu indicators and summarizes influenza surveillance in the region.

For the week ending Jan. 18, 2020, the report shows the following:

Emergency department visits for influenza-like illness: 8% of all visits (compared to 8% the previous week)

Total influenza deaths to date: 32 (compared to 24 at this time last season)

Total lab-confirmed cases to date: 9,919 (compared to 3,130 last season)

When to Seek Medical Help

Influenza-like illnesses at local emergency departments dropped to 8% week, compared to 9% the prior week.

People with influenza-like symptoms continue to crowd local emergency departments and are taxing some hospitals.

County health officials are encouraging people who are sick to first contact their health care provider by telephone or arrange an urgent appointment. You should go to an emergency department when you have any of the following symptoms:

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Chest pain or abdominal pain

Sudden dizziness

Confusion

Severe or persistent vomiting

Flu-like symptoms that appear to get better, but then return with a fever and worse cough

How to Prevent the Flu

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot every year. It takes about two weeks for immunity to develop.

Flu vaccination is especially important for people who are at high risk of developing serious complications from influenza. They include:

People with chronic medical conditions like asthma, diabetes and lung disease, even if symptoms are under control

Pregnant women

People aged 65 years and older

People who live with or care for others who are at higher risk

In addition to getting vaccinated, people should also do the following to avoid getting sick:

Wash hands thoroughly and often

Use hand sanitizers

Stay away from sick people

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Clean commonly touched surfaces

If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with others

The flu vaccine is available at doctors’ offices and retail pharmacies. If you don’t have medical insurance, you can go to a County public health center to get vaccinated. For a list of locations, visit www.sdiz.org or call 211 San Diego.