SAN DIEGO — City Councilman Chris Cate and County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher on Tuesday met with the Asian Business Association of San Diego and business leaders at the Jasmine Seafood Restaurant in Kearny Mesa to lead a business walk amid coronavirus scares.

"Fear of the a virus that has not even manifested itself in our county is no reason to avoid any part of our community," said Supervisor Fletcher.

Several businesses have reported fewer customers since the deadly outbreak that has not affected San Diego.

According to Cate's office, there are 30,000 Asian/Pacific Islander-owned businesses in San Diego County alone, and scares about the respiratory illness coronavirus -- which is believed to have started in Wuhan, China -- have slowed trade.



"One in every three District 6 residents is of Asian American descent. While everyone must be vigilant at this time to ensure the coronavirus is not spreading, this should not deter individuals from shopping, dining, and supporting San Diego's small businesses." Cate said. "I am reminding everyone that it is business as usual in the Convoy District."

The Convoy District is in the Pacific Triangle bounded by the 805, 52, and 163 freeways. This 2-square mile area consist of hundreds of shops specializing in Asian products and services, supermarkets, tea houses, cafes, karaoke bars and entertainment venues as well as day-to-day service related shops.

The walk comes as MCAS Miramar and three other military bases prepare to house Americans returning from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

San Diegan Yanjun Wei and her two young children are onboard one of the flights, are not sure which base they will end up at. All passengers are healthy, but will remain quarantined on the base as a precaution.

A two week quarantined on the base is becoming standard response to any signs of coronavirus around the world.

In Yokahama, Japan, the cruise ship Diamond Princess is under a mandatory quarantine after health officials confirmed passenger form Hong Kong was sick with coronavirus. Workers are testing 3,700 passengers on the ship.

CBS News said some are suffering fevers and flu-like symptoms.

U.S. health officials continued to stress there is little risk to Americans who have not been to China or in close contact with patients, which is why San Diego leaders are trying to remind San Diegans restaurants and shops are open for business.