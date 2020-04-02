SAN DIEGO — With Coronavirus scares coming very close to home in San Diego, two politicians will be leading a business walk in the city's Asian-owned business community Tuesday.



City Councilman Chris Cate and County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher will meet with the Asian Business Association of San Diego and business leaders at Jasmine Seafood Restaurant in the Convoy business district. According to Cate's office, there are 30,000 Asian/Pacific Islander-owned businesses in San Diego County alone, and scares about the respiratory illness coronavirus -- which is believed to have started in Wuhan, China -- have slowed trade.



"One in every three District 6 residents is of Asian American descent. While everyone must be vigilant at this time to ensure the coronavirus is not spreading, this should not deter individuals from shopping, dining, and supporting San Diego's small businesses." Cate said. "I am reminding everyone that it is business as usual in the Convoy District."

The Convoy District is in the Pacific Triangle bounded by the 805, 52, and 163 freeways. This 2-square mile area consist of hundreds of shops specializing in Asian products and services, supermarkets, tea houses, cafes, karaoke bars and entertainment venues as well as day-to-day service related shops.



At 12:30 p.m., Cate and Fletcher will hold a news conference at Jasmine Seafood Restaurant at 4609 Convoy St.