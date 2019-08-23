ANAHEIM, Calif. — A teenage girl with measles spent about five days in Southern California this month, potentially exposing people to the disease at a host of tourist attractions, including Disneyland, Disney California Adventure and Universal Studios Hollywood, health officials said Friday.



According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, the teen traveled to California from New Zealand, and appears to have stayed at the Desert Palms hotel at 631 W. Katella Ave., adjacent to the Disney theme parks in Anaheim, from Aug. 11-15.



She went to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on Aug. 12, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

RELATED: Back to School: What vaccines are required by state law?

RELATED: Worst year for measles since 1992

Dr. Pamela Hymel, chief medical officer of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said in a statement that park officials "have been advised by OC Health Care Agency that the risk to cast and guests is likely low."



"We maintain rigorous sanitation standards to protect guests and cast, and earlier this year we strengthened our immunization program and educational resources for cast members, in addition to our ongoing efforts," Hymel said.



The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, meanwhile, advised that the patient was at Los Angeles International Airport Terminal 8 sometime between 9 and 11:30 p.m. Aug. 11, and again at the LAX Tom Bradley International Terminal between 6 to 11:59 p.m. Aug. 15.



On Aug. 14, she went to Universal Studios Hollywood. On Aug. 15, she visited the TCL Chinese Theatre and Madame Tussauds in Hollywood, the Original Farmers Market in the Fairfax District and the Santa Monica Pier. Exact times of her travels on Aug. 15 were not immediately known.

RELATED: San Diego County adds third potential measles exposure location to second confirmed case

RELATED: Second case of measles reported in San Diego County



Anyone who may have been at any of the locations on the dates in question was urged to monitor themselves for fever and/or unexplained rash, which could develop as long as 21 days after exposure. Anyone who develops symptoms was urged to stay at home and contact a health care provider.



Residents were also urged to check their vaccination history and get vaccinated if they have not done so.



"Measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that causes fever, rash, cough and red, watery eyes," said Dr. Nichole Quick, the county's health officer. "It spreads very easily by air and by direct contact with an infected person, and is contagious from approximately four days before the rash appears through four days after the rash appears. We encourage community members to protect themselves and their families by getting vaccinated."